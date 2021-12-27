Best states in India on basis of health parameters
As India monitors the rise of the Omicron variant, Niti Aayog released its state health index ranking 2019-2020 on Monday. As per the ranking, Kerala has scored a health index of 82.2.
As per the rankings, Kerala is followed by Tamil Nadu which has scored a health index of 72.42.
The report suggests Telangana has scored 69.96. Telangana performed well
both in terms of Overall Performance as well as Incremental Performance and secured the third position in both instances.
As per the results, 69.95 for Andhra Pradesh which is quite a distance from the frontier (100 points).
Maharashtra showed strong Overall Performance and also registered improvements in Incremental Performance.
Among the Smaller States, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in Overall Performance. It scored 75.77.
Mizoram is followed by Tripura, with an Index Score of 70.16.
The deciding factors of the study are - Health outcomes, governance and information and key inputs/processes.
