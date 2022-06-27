BET Awards 2022: The Weeknd, Silk Sonic & more win big at ceremony
Singer-songwriter THE WEEKND won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist award at BET 2022.
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) won the BET 2022 awards under Best Group and Video of the Year award.
Singer Megan Thee Stallion won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the BET awards.
Kendrick Lamar took home the trophy for Best Male Hip Hop Artist.
Singer Latto emerged winner as the Best New Artist.
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin won the award under the category of Dr Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award while Wizkid Feat
Singer Mary J. Blige won the BET her Award for Good Morning Gorgeous.
Singer Jazmine Sullivan wins Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the recent BET awards.
