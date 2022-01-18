Betty White's funniest one-liners to brighten up your day
"Get at least eight hours of beauty sleep, nine if you’re ugly."
"I don’t have a sweet tooth, but I do have a cocktail before dinner."
"I may be a senior, but so what? I’m still hot."
“I’m a teenager trapped in an old body.”
"My philosophy for staying young is act bubbly every day. Drink bubbly every birthday!"
"People say, ‘But Betty, Facebook is a great way to connect with old friends.’ Well, at my age, if I want to connect with old friends, I need a Ouija board."
“My mother always used to say, “The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.”
“In my head, I’m the ultimate cougar. Animal lover that I am.”
