Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 23 ,2023
Beyonce's Renaissance tour looks make for a bold fashion carousel
beyonce/Instagram
Beyonce's Renaissance tour is still going strong and is making its way through the Europe leg.
beyonce/Instagram
Queen B, true to form, has turned out each night in a wildly different rendition of her wonderfully whimsical sartorial aesthetic.
beyonce/Instagram
Red appears to be a recurring favourite having appeared in various silhouettes - case in point being this belted corset-playsuit with matching thigh-highs.
beyonce/Instagram
She switched it up with a smoky-silver all-latex LBD. The thigh-high boots remained a constant as the shoulder drape added some drama.
beyonce/Instagram
Also embracing the casual route, this ensemble features a rhinestone-lined form-fitting jumpsuit displaying a wealth of grunge-themed pastels.
beyonce/Instagram
Beyonce added her own zesty twist to the snakeskin trend in this neon-green bodysuit with an upturned hat and reptilian-caricatures lacing her arms and waist.
beyonce/Instagram
Sequined pop pink it was for the next show complete with a halter-necked cutout bust and hip-high slits running up either leg.
beyonce/Instagram
Beyonce went back to red in this neckline-plunging bodysuit paired with sheer red stockings and a hooded cape.
beyonce/Instagram
Her latest Renaissance tour look featured a mini-bodycon in lush beige and black with the netted print mirroring itself on her knee-high boots.
beyonce/Instagram
