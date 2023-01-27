Anjali Negi
Jan 27 ,2023
BFFs Rishab Shetty, Rakshit and Pramod vacation with family
Image: @rishabshettyofficial
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty shared pictures with friends and family on Instagram on Friday (January 27).
Image: @rishabshettyofficial
Rakshit Shetty clicked a selfie featuring Sheetal Shetty, Rishab Shetty and his wife Pragathi Shetty.
Image: @rishabshettyofficial
A picture of the whole gang sitting on the rocks in between a flowing river.
Image: @rishabshettyofficial
Rishab posed with his wife Pragathi and daughter Raadya.
Image: @rishabshettyofficial
Rakshit with Rishab's daughter Raadya on his lap.
Image: @rishabshettyofficial
