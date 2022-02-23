Bhagyashree B'day special: The actor redefines 'elegance' in her traditional saree looks
Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online
Saree is an attire that never goes out of trend and evergreen actor Bhagyashree's Instagram pictures are proof of that.
Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online
The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' fame knows how to carry every look with grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online
Bhagyashree looks ravishing in this white and red bordered saree.
Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online
In this picture, the actor looks beautiful and gives fresh vibes posing in that white and yellow sunflower coloured saree.
Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online
Bhagyashree knows how to give major fashion goals to her fans even in traditional saree looks.
Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online
The actor looks alluring in this pink saree and her hair flip is adding a major drama element to her overall look.
Image: Instagram@bhagyashree.online