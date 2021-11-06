Bhai Dooj 2021: 7 brother-sister duos of film industry who earned popularity
Arjun Kapoor has featured in many hits in his close to a decade career, while Janhvi Kapoor is among the young stars. Khushi is making her debut soon.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Ranbir Kapoor is considered one of the big stars of Bollywood. Riddhima is known as a jewellery designer & makes headlines for Instagram posts.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Saif Ali Khan has been acting for close to 30 years now. Soha Ali Khan has also starred in movies like the iconic Rang De Basanti.
Image: Instagram/@sakpataudi
Tiger Shroff is one of the young actors & arguably the best action star. Krishna owns an MMA franchise, and makes headlines with her Instagram posts.
Image: Instagram/@kishushroff
The Kakkar siblings are a power trio. While Neha is the news for her songs & personal life, Tony is known for his work as composer. Sonu has given many hits as singer.
Image: Instagram/@tonykakkar
Ekta Kapoor is a renowned serial & film producer, while Tusshar Kapoor has been acting for 20 years.
Image: Instagram/@tusshark89
Abhishek Bachchan has been acting for over 2 decades, in acclaimed & commercially successful films. Shweta has launched her fashion label & book.
Image: Instagram/@shwetabachchan