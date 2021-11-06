Bhai Dooj 2021: Here's how Bollywood stars celebrated the festival with their sibling
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor/kartikaaryan
Kangana Ranaut celebrated Bhai Dooj with brother Aksht. She wrote on her Instagram ''Blessed to have you as a brother''.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Sanjay Dutt celebrated Bhai Dooj with his sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt.
Image: Instagram/@priyadutt
Kartik Aaryan dropped a picture with his sister with a cheeky caption: ''Iss Bhai Dooj…. Say No to gifts''
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Arjun Kapoor matched his outfit with his sister Anshula on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
Anil Kapoor celebrated the festival with his brothers Sanjay and Boney and his sister Reena Kapoor. The four siblings also posed with their mother Nirmal Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor