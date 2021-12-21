Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Vaccine: Is it effective against COVID-19? Tap here to know
Covaxin manufacturer - Bharat Biotech (BBL) has come up with a new intranasal vaccine for the virus. They have submitted the phase III clinical trial data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for approval to use its intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for the vaccinated population.
intranasal vaccine (BB154) is essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19. The vaccine stimulates a broad immune response – neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses states Bharat Biotech.
In an interview with Republic TV, Dr.Krishna Ella (CMD -BBL) stated that the nasal vaccine will help to innoculate children.
The biggest difference between Covaxin and BBV154 is that the intranasal vaccine is based on an adenovirus vector, while as Covaxin used a Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell - a dead virus.
BBV154 uses the same virus vector as India's most used COVID vaccine - Covishield. The immune responses generated too is likely to reflect it.
The animal protective studies showed that mice, hamsters and macaques showed viral clearance in both lower and upper airways of the nasal passage. The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.
