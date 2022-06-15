Bharat Gaurav: 1st Ever Private Train Service Flagged Off From Coimbatore To Shirdi
India039s firstever private train between Tamil Nadu039s Coimbatore to Maharashtra039s Shirdi was flagged off on 15 June
Image: Twitter@Surender_3K
The train has several features including a doctor on board private security along with Railway Police Force
Image: Twitter@ANI
Southern Railway becomes the first zone in Indian Railways to get the first registered service provider under the 039Bharat Gaurav039 scheme
Image: Twitter@ANI
The train will halt at Tiruppur Erode Salem Yelahanka Dharmavaram Mantralayam Road and Wadi before reaching its destination
Image: Twitter@tourismgoi
The interior of the train is quite unusual from other trains and includes colourful designs
Image: Twitter@trichyit
The theme of the train reflects India039s rich heritage and culture
Image: Twitter@ANI