Bharat to open? Will Pujara go up the order in Rohit's absence? Possible playing XI vs ENG
Shubman Gill is likely to open the batting in absence of KL Rahul, who opened in the first four matches last year.
KS Bharat is likely to get his debut cap and open the batting alongside Gill in absence of Rohit Sharma.
Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to retain his No. 3 position after missing out for a few months.
Virat Kohli will bat at his usual No. 4 position against England in the fifth Test match.
Shreyas Iyer is likely to play the fifth match in place of Hanuma Vihari, who is looking out of form.
Rishabh Pant will don the role of the wicketkeeper for India in the fifth Test against England.
Ravindra Jadeja is likely to play as an all-rounder in the fifth Test against England.
Shardul Thakur is also expected to get a chance after performing well in the practice game against Leicestershire.
Mohammed Shami will lead India's pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian team in absence of Rohit Sharma, who has tested positive for COVID.
Mohammed Siraj is likely to feature in the playing XI for India in the fifth Test against England.
