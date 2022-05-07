Bharti Singh to Debina Bonnerjee, TV stars who embraced motherhood recently
IMAGE: Instagram/debinabon
Popular stand up comedian and Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan host Bharti became a mother of a baby girl a few days back. She shared a glimpse of her baby on the show Hunarbaaz.
IMAGE: Instagram/laughterqueenBharti
TV's popular couple, Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary embraced parenthood a few days back. They have been blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Lianna.
IMAGE: Instagram/debinabon
Actor Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal embraced parenthood a few months ago, on 13th March. She shared the name of her daughter with an adorable post on social media. She named her Sana.
IMAGE: Instagram/poojabanerjeee
Another popular TV star Kishwer Merchant and husband Suyyash Rai became parents of a baby boy on August 27, 2021. They named the baby, Nirvair.
IMAGE: Instagram/Kishwermerchant
Singer Aditya Narayn's wife, Shweta Agarwal also embraced motherhood as she became the mother of a baby boy on February 24, 2022.
IMAGE: Instagram/shwetaagarwaljha
Actor Anita Hassandani and Rohit Reddy became parents to a baby boy. The couple who are often seen sharing pictures of their little boy, have named him Aaravv.
IMAGE: Instagram/anitahassanandani