'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Premiere: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & others arrive in style
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and others pose for the camera with blissful smiles on their faces as they arrive at the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' premiere.
Kartik Aaryan sports a dashing denim outfit while Kiara Advani, on the other hand, looks ravishing in an all-pink attire.
Kartik Aaryan poses for the camera with his parents as they all arrive for the screening of his new film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.'
The 'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra attends the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' premiere donning a classy black tracksuit with a set of cool blue shoes.
Actor Sunny Singh looks dapper in a smart black coloured hoodie paired with a set of blue jeans.
Actor Rajpal Yadav leaves his fans stunned as he arrives at the screening with his wife twinning in black outfits.
Gurmeet Chaudhary sports an all-black look as he arrives in style wearing a cool black t-shirt with a pair of black jeans.
