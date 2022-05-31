Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan & more stars stun in black at success bash
The Kashmir Files fame actor Darshan Kumar supports Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast as he attends film's success bash in Mumbai.
Director Anees Bazmee dons casual attire as he attends Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success bash.
Both the producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani poses for the shutterbugs at the success bash.
Versatile actor Rajpal Yadav along with Radha Yadav attented the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success bash. To note, Rajpal plays a key role in the sequel.
Actor Milind Gunaji who also played a supporting role in the horror comedy film, attends the success bash in Mumbai.
Actor Tabu who plays a vital role in the spooky comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, poses for the camera at the success party.
Actor Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Singh poses for the camera at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success party event in Mumbai.
Actor Kartik Aaryan who plays the titular role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 poses for the paps at film's success event. He can be seen looking dapper in cool casuals.
