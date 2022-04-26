'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer Highlights: Kartik Aaryan as a ghostbuster, Kiara possessed
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' trailer showcases a haunted haveli in which lead actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan face some serious supernatural activities.
The trailer marks the return of Rajpal Yadav as Chhota Pandit, while Sanjay Mishra was seen dressed in Dhoti and kurta with long white hair.
Kartik Aaryan, who plays Roohan, confronts Manjulika for the first time and he seems scared to every bit.
Kiara Advani plays the role of Reet who is seen being possessed by Manjulika and is seen performing some paranormal activities in the trailer.
The trailer of the comedy-thriller flick also sees Reet attacking Roohan as she holds him from the shoulder and says, "Ami Manjulika."
In the trailer, Tabu's role remains mysterious as she is seen narrating the tale of Manjulika who has been sealed with magic in a room for years.
The trailer also has a scene from some family festivity where several 'dholaks', being played by the ladies, are flying in the air.
The trailer ends with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu trying to destroy the evil spirit.
