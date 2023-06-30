Anjali Choudhury
Jun 30 ,2023
Bhumi Pednekar exudes grace in backless black dress
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to drop photos from her latest photoshoot with the caption, " Tonight."
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
The actress wore a thigh-high slit backless gown featuring a halter neck.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
She was seen putting on a nude shade lipstick during her photoshoot.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
The actress complemented her look with a wavy hairdo and chic makeup.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
She flaunted her lipstick and accessorised with statement jewellery.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
