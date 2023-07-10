Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 10 ,2023
Bhumi Pednekar gives a retro twist to black
Varinder Chawla
Bhumi Pednekar was snapped outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
The actress looked pretty in a black dress featuring puff sleeves.
Varinder Chawla
She accessorised her look with chunky earrings.
Varinder Chawla
She sported light makeup and styled her hair into a sleek bun.
Varinder Chawla
She posed for the paparazzi in style.
Varinder Chawla
A few days ago, the actress was spotted on a dinner date with her rumoured boyfriend, Yash Kataria, in a similar ensemble.
Varinder Chawla
On the dinner date, she wore a long black dress and accessorised her look with dainty earrings.
Varinder Chawla
Here’s a picture of her boyfriend, Yash.
Varinder Chawla
