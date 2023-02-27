Hardika Gupta

Feb 27 ,2023

Bhumi Pednekar is a vision in white saree
@bhumipednekar/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a series of photos on Instagram. @bhumipednekar/Instagram
In the pictures, she sported a white saree featuring mirror work. @bhumipednekar/Instagram
Her strapless blouse had mirror work all over it. @bhumipednekar/Instagram
Her ensemble also had a white netted cape. @bhumipednekar/Instagram
She completed her look with a diamond choker and rings. @bhumipednekar/Instagram
Find Out More