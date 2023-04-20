Nitish Vashishtha
Apr 20 ,2023
Bhumi Pednekar looks thunderous in black
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar recently shared her latest look on Instagram.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar wore a jet-black dress featuring a mesh pattern and padded shoulders.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
The shape of lightning forming via the mesh proved to be the highlight of Bhumi's look.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
She accessorised her look with lightning-shaped earrings as well.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar's post has received around 24,000 likes on Instagram, with several fans praising her look.
Image: bhumipednekar/Instagram
