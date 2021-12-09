Bhutan's King offers prayers at a temple for Gen Bipin Rawat
Image: Twitter/@Indiainbhutan
His Majesty The King and the Fourth Druk Gyalpo offered prayers and Karmi Tongchoed at the Kuenrey of the Tashichhodzong for General Bipin Rawat
"General Bipin Rawat, who visited Bhutan several times during his career, will be remembered as a friend by the people of Bhutan," said the King
Several major Bhutanese leaders including Indian ambassadors to Bhutan joined the King to offer a thousand butter lamps
The King also sent messages of condolence to the bereaved families, and the government and the people of India.
Bhutan's Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Chief Operations Officer of the RBA and senior officers of the Armed Forces were also present for the ceremony
