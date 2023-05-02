Anjali Negi
Bicycle, nail chains, headgears: Accessories add edge to celeb MET looks
Every year MET see some of the most experimental fashion looks. However, this year accessories like Chloe Fineman’s cat-shaped bag stole the show at the event.
Rita Ora's long, jeweled chain nails were the highlight of her ensemble.
Ditching fashionable heels for comfort, Irina Shayk opted for ballet shoes.
Jennifer Lopez's headgear at the MET was the talk of the town.
Another one who managed to turn heads with her quirky headgear was Don't Worry Darling actress, Florence Pugh.
Tapping on the unique headgear trend Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems showed up in feathered headpiece that towered over her head.
Singer-songwriter David Byrne went all out and accessorized his all-white look with a bicycle.
