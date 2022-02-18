'Bigg Boss 15' fame Afsana Khan's Haldi ceremony with fiance Saajz
Image: Instagram/@itsafsanakhan
'Bigg Boss 15' fame Afsana Khan is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Saajz on Saturday. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun.
On Friday, Afsana took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her Haldi ceremony.
In the pictures, she looked elegant in a yellow lehenga, while her partner Saajz also opted for a yellow kurta and white pyjama. The couple can be seen posing adorably in front of the camera.
Afsana and Saajz both belong to the music industry and their wedding card reflected their personalities. The card is in the shape of a piano, with invites and sweet boxes in it.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the wedding will be a grand affair and celebrities including, Zareen Khan, 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant- Umar Riaz, Rakhi Sawant will be attending the wedding.
Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant will also be performing 'Dharavi' dance on the couple's wedding.
