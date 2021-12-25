Biggest controversies in the world of sports in 2021
Image: BCCI/AP
Tim Paine was sacked as Australia's Test captain after disturbing details concerning the sexting scandal emerged.
Image: cricket.com.au
Peng Shuai's alleged disappearance after making allegations of sexual assault against ex-Chinese vice premier is one of the biggest sporting controversies of 2021.
Image: AP
Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was jailed earlier this year in connection to a murder case.
Image: PTI
The allegations of racism levelled by cricketer Azeem Rafiq against ex-teammates and former club Yorkshire shook not only the cricketing sphere but the entire sporting world.
Image: AzeemRafiq/Insta
Virat Kohli was recently involved in a tussle with the BCCI after being sacked as India's ODI captain. This is easily one of the biggest controversies of 2021.
Image: bcci.tv
Naomi Osaka caused controversy after she refused to address a presser at French Open due to mental health issues. She was fined by the organizers for her refusal.
Image: AP
A controversial decision by F1 race control at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw Hamilton lose out on his record 8th championship title despite leading for the most part of the race.
Image: AP