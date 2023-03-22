Prateek Arya
Mar 22 ,2023
Biggest matches of WWE WrestleMania 39
Image: WWE
The WrestleMania season has taken over. Let's take a look at the the biggest matches that are going to take place in a week's time.
Image: WWE
Austin Theory vs John Cena for the United States championship. The match has a major buzz going on, so let's see what happens at Mania.
Image: WWE
Omos vs Brock Lesnar: This match could pave the way for Omos to reach new height or can get buried by the beast incarnate.
Image: WWE
Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins: The match hasn't become official till now.
Image: WWE
But as the segment is going on it will certainly be on the cards.
Image: WWE
Rey Mysterio vs Dominik: The father son duo would most probably be facing each other at WrestleMania 39.
Image: WWE
Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE hall of fame this year.
Image: WWE
Rhea Ripley will face the Charlotte for the Smackdown Women's championship.
Image: WWE
Asuka will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship.
Image: WWE
The main event is going to be Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes.
Image: WWE
The Rivalry has picked up intensity in recent weeks. So, let's see who emerges as the winner.
Image: WWE
While the matches are fixed, the show of shows could give birth to some new feuds too.
Image: WWE
