Bihar board matric result 2022 to be declared soon
With BSEB releasing inter result this week, all eyes are on matric result 2022. Here’s all you need to know
BSEB matric exam was conducted between Feb 17-24, 2022. Over 16 lakh students got themselves registered to take it
Students securing 33% or above are eligible for further admission procedures
Provisional answer key was released on March 8 and students were given time till March 11 to raise objections
Last year the result was out on April 5, 2021. Exact date for releasing matric result is not out yet
However, it is expected to be out after Holi festival.
Once released, the link will be activated on official website biharboardonline.com. Students should be ready with their roll number to check it
BSEB released inter result on Mar 16. Arts, Commerce & Science stream students can check pass percentages & other details on official website
