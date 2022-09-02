Swati Singh
Sep 02 ,2022
Bipasha Basu: A look at soon-to-be mom's maternity fashion
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
For one of her maternity photoshoots, Bipasha Basu opted for an oversized t-shirt as she flaunted her baby bump.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
The pic is from the same photoshoot where Karan Singh Grover could be seen planting a kiss on Basu's belly.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
Here, Bipasha Basu donned a black-coloured bodysuit which looked perfect on the soon-to-be-mom.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
The pic is from Bipasha's latest maternity photoshoot in which she aced a sheer black-coloured bodycon gown.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
While relaxing at home, Bipasha donned a comfy green coloured maxi dress and she looked pretty in it.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
The 43-year-old actor looked elegant in this black body-hugging dress.
Image: Instagram/@bipashabasu
