Simple Vishwakarma
Jul 13 ,2023
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate as Devi turns 8 months old
Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter turned 8 months old on July 12.
To commemorate the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo featuring herself, her daughter, and her husband.
Alongside the photo, Bipasha also provided a glimpse of the delightful little party they organised to celebrate Devi's 8th month birthday.
In one of the precious photos shared by the actress, Devi is captured with her back facing the camera.
The caption accompanying the photo read, "Celebrating our baby girl's 8th month birthday #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover."
A video captured 44 years old Bipasha sitting on a chair with Devi in her arms. Devi can be seen playing with her mother's earrings.
The video's caption expressed the sentiment of seeing life through rose-coloured glasses.
Karan Singh Grover also joined the duo, creating a beautiful family moment.
