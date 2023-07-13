Simple Vishwakarma

Jul 13 ,2023

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate as Devi turns 8 months old
Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's daughter turned 8 months old on July 12. Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
To commemorate the occasion, the actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo featuring herself, her daughter, and her husband. Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
Alongside the photo, Bipasha also provided a glimpse of the delightful little party they organised to celebrate Devi's 8th month birthday. Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
In one of the precious photos shared by the actress, Devi is captured with her back facing the camera. Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
The caption accompanying the photo read, "Celebrating our baby girl's 8th month birthday #monkeylove #devibasusinghgrover." Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
A video captured 44 years old Bipasha sitting on a chair with Devi in her arms. Devi can be seen playing with her mother's earrings. Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
The video's caption expressed the sentiment of seeing life through rose-coloured glasses. Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
Karan Singh Grover also joined the duo, creating a beautiful family moment. Image: Bipasha Basu/Instagram
