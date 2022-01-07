Bipasha Basu's Birthday: Look at 'Jism' actor's impressive social media presence
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Bipasha Basu is totally a beach babe. She often makes visit to beachside locations and posts pictures in swimwears.
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Bipasha Basu got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016. Since then, the couple, not once, failed to openly express their love for each other
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Bipasha is a health and fitness freak and her social media handle is full of pictures exercising and doing yoga.
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Apart from being a health and fitness enthusiast, Bipasha Basu is also a foodie. Her social media handle is full of food pictures like this one.
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Bipasha Basu is no less than a selfie queen. Whether it's her gym, date night or beach holiday, the 'Raaz' actor never fails to post her selfies.
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Bipasha Basu has two sisters, Bidisha and Bijoyeta Basu.
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Don't miss Bipasha Basu's parents Hirak and Mamata Basu. Bipasha had shared this adorable picture on her parents' anniversary.
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu
Here's a throwback picture of Bipasha Basu from her childhood. She can be seen in her father's arms and posing for the picture.
IMAGE: Instagram/bipashabasu