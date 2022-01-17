Birju Maharaj no more: Film songs choreographed & composed by legendary kathak maestro
Image: Twitter/@SanjayK37894535
Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj has choreographed several songs for iconic films. He worked with Madhuri Dixit for the song 'Kaahe Ched Mohe' from the romance drama 'Devdas.'
Image: Instagram/@retobolywood
The legendary Kathak dancer also choreographed some songs for the 1981 Rekha starrer 'Umrao Jaan.'
Image: Instagram/@rekha_thelivinglegend
He won the National film award for choreographing the song 'Unnai Kaanadhu Naan' for the film 'Vishwaroopam' starring Kamal Haasan.
Image: Instagram/@tamil_songs_
Birju Maharaj again worked with Madhuri Dixit for the song 'Jagaave Sari Raina' for the 2014 film 'Dedh Ishqiya.'
Image: Instagram/@madhuri.dixit67
For the cult classic 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' the iconic dancer choreographed the song 'Aan Milo Sajna' for the background dancers.
Image: Instagram/@90s_melodious_era
Birju Maharaj also worked with Deepika Padukone and taught her kathak for 'Mohe Rang Do Laal' for her period drama 'Bajirao Mastaani.'
Image: Instagram/@bollysslayer
Birju Maharaj composed two songs for legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray for his film 'Shatranj Ke Khiladi.'
Image: Instagram/@filmhistorypics