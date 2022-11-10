Aditi Rathi
Nov 10 ,2022
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Best dialogues from Marvel Studios' new outing
Image: Instagram/@blackpanther
When Shuri asks about her brother's heartbeat, Ramonda says, "Your brother is with the ancestors."
Image: Instagram/@blackpanther
"You have two choices: you can come to Wakanda conscious or unconscious."
Image: Instagram/@blackpanther
"They'll think we are vulnerable. They're welcome to find out."
Image: Instagram/@blackpanther
"I am Queen of the most powerful nation in the world! And my entire family is gone! Have I not given everything?"
Image: Instagram/@blackpanther
"Only the most broken people can be great leaders."
Image: Instagram/@blackpanther
