Anjali Choudhury
Mar 08 ,2023
BLACKPINK Jennie looks chic yet classy at Paris Fashion Week
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
BLACKPINK's Jennie recently attended Chanel’s Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready-to-Wear at Paris Fashion Week.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
The K-pop sensation arrived at the event with an adhesive bandage under her right eye after suffering from a minor injury on the face.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
Jennie wore a white tweed Chanel jumpsuit featuring a round neckline. She styled her look with a crystal belt featuring flower detailing at the center.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
She accessorized her look with several silver diamond rings and a bow-shaped ring.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
Jennie Kim opted for a croft-style french braid adorned with bows.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
She completed her look with smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and soft pink lips.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
She looked chic yet classy in this look.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
