Anjali Negi
May 22 ,2023
BLACKPINK Jennie to BTS V: Korean stars to make debut at Cannes 2023
Image: Jennie/Instagram
Several Korean celebrities will be making their Cannes debut this year including BLACKPINK Jennie. She will attend the premiere of her upcoming show The Idol.
Image: Jennie/Instagram
BTS V will reportedly present the brand Celine at the Cannes Film Festival.
Image: V/Instagram
The K-Pop group AESPA will mark their presence at the event as brand ambassador of Swiss luxury jewelry brand Chopard.
Image: Aespa/Instagram
Stray Kids Hyunjin expected to attend Cannes Festival for the “La vacanza” collection by Dua Lipa for Versace.
Image: Stray Kids/Instagram
F(x) member and actress Krystal Jung will attend the premiere of her new film, Cobweb at Cannes.
Image: Krystal Jung/Instagram
Korean actor Song Joong-ki is in Cannes for his upcoming movie Hopeless, which will be premiering there sometime soon.
Image: Song Joong-ki/Instagram
Song Joong-ki Vincenzo co-star Jeon Yeo-been will also be at the film festival for her upcoming film Cobweb.
Image: Jeon Yeo-been/Instagram
