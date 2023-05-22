Anjali Negi
May 22 ,2023
BLACKPINK Jennie's red carpet looks ahead of Cannes debut
Image: @vuanarisshi/twitter
BLACKPINK Jennie recently made her MET Gala debut. Being the Chanel ambassador, the rapper rocked a vintage Chanel black-and-white dress for the event.
Image: @vuanarisshi/twitter
The Solo singer walked the VMA red carpet last year in a cutout black crop top and long skirt.
Image: @vuanarisshi/twitter
Jennie attended the 2022 Paris Fashion Week in a Chanel velour puffer jacket with matching shorts paired and a black tweed tube top.
Image: @vuanarisshi/twitter
Also known as the human Chanel among her fans, Jennie donned a red crop top and matching mini skirt for the fashion brand's spring/summer 2022 show.
Image: @vuanarisshi/twitter
For the 2018 Chanel fashion show, Jennie suited up in a light blue tweed suit and matching purse.
Image: @vuanarisshi/twitter
