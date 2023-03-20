Hardika Gupta
Mar 20 ,2023
BLACKPINK Jisoo-inspired summer outfits
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
BLACKPINK's Jisoo wore a black floral dress. Her dress featured red flower prints.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
Here, she sported a shimmery two-piece set.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
The K-Pop sensation opted for a white top teamed with black shorts and converse.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
She looked pretty in grey dress with a bow detailing.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
This checkered ensemble from Jisoo's wardrobe is an ideal summer outfit.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
The singer opted for an all-pink look. She teamed her pink corset top with a skirt. She completed her look with pink knee-length boots.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
White is a perfect colour for summers. She wore a white one-shoulder top teamed with a matching skater skirt.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
Jisoo's look is subtle yet chic in this black printed dress.
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
