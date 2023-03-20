Hardika Gupta

Mar 20 ,2023

BLACKPINK Jisoo-inspired summer outfits
@sooyaaa__/Instagram
BLACKPINK's Jisoo wore a black floral dress. Her dress featured red flower prints. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
Here, she sported a shimmery two-piece set. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
The K-Pop sensation opted for a white top teamed with black shorts and converse. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
She looked pretty in grey dress with a bow detailing. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
This checkered ensemble from Jisoo's wardrobe is an ideal summer outfit. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
The singer opted for an all-pink look. She teamed her pink corset top with a skirt. She completed her look with pink knee-length boots. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
White is a perfect colour for summers. She wore a white one-shoulder top teamed with a matching skater skirt. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
Jisoo's look is subtle yet chic in this black printed dress. @sooyaaa__/Instagram
