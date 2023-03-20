Anjali Choudhury

Mar 20 ,2023

BLACKPINK Lisa looks like a Barbie doll
Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
BLACKPINK Lisa dropped photos from her two-day Born Pink Jakarta concert and captioned the post, "What a wonderful two days! Terima kasih Jakarta." Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
For the concert, Lisa wore a pink and white skirt with a sheer full-sleeves top. Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
To complement her pink outfit, BLACKPINK's rapper-singer opted for black laced boots. Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
Lisa completed her stylish look in a double-bun half up hairstyle with chic makeup. Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
During the Born Pink concert in Jakarta, Lisa changed into a bright pink and black outfit. Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
