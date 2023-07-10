Anjali Negi
Jul 10 ,2023
BLACKPINK Lisa, Mamamoo Hwasa in same bodysuit
Image: Instagram
BLACKPINK Lisa wore the I Need Therapy bodysuit from Skoots for How You Like That music video and promotions.
Image: Instagram
She removed one of the gloves from the bodysuit and changed it into a crop top, pairing it with light-wash shorts.
Image: Instagram
Mamamoo's Hwasa sported the same bodysuit for HIP music video.
Image: Instagram
She paired it with trousers and silver accessories.
Image: Instagram
Everglow's Mia wore the top at KCON:TACT 2020 SUMMER.
Image: Instagram
She styles it with loose high-waisted pants and classic black combat boots.
Image: Instagram
