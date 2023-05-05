Anjali Negi
BLACKPINK Lisa ruffles it up
Image: Lisa/Instagram
BLACKPINK Lisa shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Thursday (May 4).
Image: Lisa/Instagram
The rapper donned a brown-silver outfit for their concert in Mexico.
Image: Lisa/Instagram
The ensemble featured an embellished, ruffles top and matching shorts.
Image: Lisa/Instagram
Lisa paired it with pigtails and a pair of black combat boots.
Image: Lisa/Instagram
For the makeup, Lisa opted for brown eye shadow and glossy lips.
Image: Lisa/Instagram
