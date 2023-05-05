Anjali Negi

May 05 ,2023

BLACKPINK Lisa ruffles it up
Image: Lisa/Instagram
BLACKPINK Lisa shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Thursday (May 4). Image: Lisa/Instagram
The rapper donned a brown-silver outfit for their concert in Mexico. Image: Lisa/Instagram
The ensemble featured an embellished, ruffles top and matching shorts. Image: Lisa/Instagram
Lisa paired it with pigtails and a pair of black combat boots. Image: Lisa/Instagram
For the makeup, Lisa opted for brown eye shadow and glossy lips. Image: Lisa/Instagram
Find Out More