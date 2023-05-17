Anjali Choudhury
May 17 ,2023
BLACKPINK Lisa slays in dramatic black gown with cape
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
BLACKPINK Lisa looked ethereal at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy, last night.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Lisa opted for a black off-shoulder silky gown by Antonio Riva Milano teamed with dramatic straps and a cape.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
The K-pop idol accessorised her look with statement jewellery that blended well with her ensemble.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Lisa styled her hair up in a top-knot bun and complemented her look with dewy makeup.
Image: @21metgala/Twitter
Lisa's accessorises included a serpent bracelet, matching ring, earrings, and necklace.
Image: @thesoftestaura/Twitter
