BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie's skincare tips to follow
Image: Instagram/ @blackpinkofficial
Jisoo’s cosmetic bag reportedly has very less makeup products as the idol believes one should focus more on skincare than layering your face with different things.
Image: Instagram/ @blackpink_jisoo
Jisoo also revealed that face masks are the key to keeping her skin hydrated, more so because she suffers from really dry skin.
Image: Instagram/ @blackpink_jisoo
For Rose, cleansing her skin thoroughly is a major part of her skincare regime. She never skips removing her makeup and washing her face.
Image: Instagram/ @roses_are_rosie
Jennie also believes in the power of masking, and in an earlier interview, revealed that she uses two face packs a day.
Image: Instagram/ @jennierujane
Lisa, who also suffers from dry skin, is known to pile up a layer of moisturizer on her skin before heading off to sleep.
Image: Instagram/ @blackpinkofficial
Blackpink's Lisa also mentioned how one should never skip a good facial massage after applying moisturizer. It allows the product to penetrate deeper and give better results.
Image: Instagram/ @blackpinkofficial
Another important tip shared by Jisoo is the use of lip scrub. After exfoliating her lips with a scrub, Jisoo follows it up with a lip balm for moisturisation.
Image: Instagram/ @blackpinkofficial