Anjali Negi
Feb 20 ,2023
BLACKPINK's Lisa is cool and casual in this outfit
Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
BLACKPINK's Lisa shared a set of images dressed in a casual yellow t-shirt on her Instagram, on Sunday (February 19).
Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
The rapper paired the tee with black jeans and a baseball cap.
Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
The simple outfit highlighted Lisa's toned body as she showed off her midriff in the pictures.
Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
A couple of shared photos had a beautiful sunset in the background.
Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
In one of the images, Lisa posed with her back to the camera.
Image: @lalalalisa_m/Instagram
