Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 23 ,2022
Blaupunkt BH51 Moksha with up to 25dB active noise cancellation and fast charging launched
Image: Blaupunkt
The Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha comes with 40mm drivers that should produce decent sound.
Image: Blaupunkt
The Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha comes with a dedicated ANC button and supports up to 25dB noise cancellation.
Image: Blaupunkt
The Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha come with a padded protein cushion and a soft PU headband.
Image: Blaupunkt
The headphones feature Type-C fast charging such that 10 minutes of charging gives about 180 minutes of playtime.
Image: Blaupunkt
As far as battery life is concerned, the company claims that the headphones can deliver up to 32 hours on 50% volume with ANC off.
Image: Blaupunkt
The Blaupunkt BH51 ANC Moksha is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,899. It also has a built-in mic for hands-free calling.
Image: Blaupunkt
