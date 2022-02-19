Board Exam season is on! Check when it will begin in your state
PTI
The board exam season is about to begin. National, as well as various state boards, have released the date sheets of classes 10, 12 exams. Check here
PTI
CISCE to conduct ICSE class 10th & ISC class 12th semester 2 exams from April last week. Pre-Board exam likely to be conducted between March & April.
PTI
CBSE to conduct term-2 board exams 2022 for Class 10 & Class 12 in offline mode. The exam will begin on April 26, 2022.
PTI
HPBOSE term 2 class 10 & 12 exams to begin on March 29. It is for both regular & open school students. Complete exam schedule is yet to be released
PTI
Goa Board released term-II timetable for SSC and HSSC board exams. It will be held between April 5 & April 26, 2022.
PTI
Maharashtra HSC exam to be held between March 4 & April 30. SSC exam to be held between March 15 & April 4.
Shutterstock
Karnataka SSLC exam 2022 schedule released. Class 10 exams to begin on March 28, 2022
PTI
Chhattisgarh board exams will be held in offline mode. CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will begin from March 3 & Class 12 exams from March 2, 2022.
PTI
Mizoram Board said Class 10 exams will begin on Feb 28 & end on March 16. Class 12 exams will begin on March 1 & end on March 25, 2022.
Shutterstock
MP Board is already conducting class 10 & 12 exams. Bihar Board inter exam concluded, class 10 exam is being conducted.
PTI