Boat Airdopes 500 with active noise cancellation launched in India: Check specs and price
Boat Airdopes 500 come with hybrid active noise cancellation. It can cancel up to 35dB Hybrid ANC.
The Boat Airdopes 500 ANC has dynamic 8mm drivers that are tuned to deliver immersive sound.
The Boat Airdopes 500 ANC feature a low latency mode that can be used while playing video games on smartphones.
The truly wireless earphones support fast charging as well. They can juice in 60 mins of playtime within 5 minutes of charging.
Along with the IWP technology, the Boat Airdopes 500 ANC lets users pair the earbuds seamlessly with their smartphones.
With up to 5.5 hours of battery life without ANC and up to 4.5 hours of playback with ANC, the Boat Airdopes 500 ANC will be available on Amazon for Rs. April 14, 2022
