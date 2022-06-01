boAt and OnePlus emerge as the most popular neckband earphones brand in India
boAt is the most popular neckband brand in India, with a 25.7% market share.
Coming in at second place, OnePlus was the second most popular neckband brand in India, with Buds Wireless Z Bass Edition being the most popular product.
Realme emerges as the third most popular neckband earphone brand in India, with 9.6% market share.
Zebronics managed to make it to the top five companies for the first time, with a market share of 4.2% market share.
Boult Audio is the fifth most popular neckband earphone brand in India, with a 3.6% market share.
Last but not the least, Xiami maintained a spot in the top 10 list.
