Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 22 ,2022
boAt launches five new products ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale
Image: boAt
The boAt Rockers 330 ANC will come with Crystal Bionic Sound Powered by Dirac Opteo. They feature 13mm drivers and 24H playback.
Image: boAt
The Airdopes 121 Pro TWS with quad-mics for calls and up to 40H Playtime is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,299. The TWS also has a battery indicator.
Image: boAt
The company is also launching a new smartwatch called boAt Wave Call with a 1.69-inch HD display and Bluetooth calling support.
Image: boAt
Then there are the Airdopes 413 ANC that feature touch controls and deliver up to 20H of playback time. They are listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,999.
Image: boAt
Another smartwatch launched by the company is called boAt Xtend Pro. It also features Bluetooth calling and supports fast charging.
Image: boAt
All the products will be available to purchase during the Amazon Prime Day Sale that will kick off on July 23, 2022.
Image: boAt
