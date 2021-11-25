Boat launches Rockerz 205 Pro: Check specifications and price
The latest earphones from Boat come with ENx technology for environmental noise cancellation and features a low latency gaming mode.
The Boat Rockerz 205 Pro comes with Dual Pairing and Bluetooth v5.2. The magnetic earbuds have Boat branding and the silicon buds are coloured.
The neckband can deliver a total playtime of 12 hours by charging it for 10 minutes and a total battery life of 30 hours. Additionally, it also comes with IPX5 water and sweat resistance.
Using the on-device control centre, users will be able to control playback, pick up calls and wake the voice assistant. There is a built-in microphone as well.
The earphones are currently available at Rs. 999 and there are a total of three colours - Orange, Blue and Red.
