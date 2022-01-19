boAt launches smartwatch 'Watch Matrix' in India: Check price and specifications
The boAt Watch Matrix comes with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with decent image quality. Additionally, it also supports always-on display.
The boAt Watch Matrix comes with Crest App Gamification that will give users badges and rewards for choosing fitness goals. It also has a smart activity tracker that keeps track of all health vitals at one place.
The boAt Watch Matrix comes with 3ATM dust resistance and comes with multiple sports modes for tracking one's fitness.
This is what the blood oxygen level tracker interface in the boAt Watch Matrix looks like. The heart rate tracker and the sleep tracker also have an intuitive interface.
The boAt Watch Matrix supports over 100 personalized cloud watch faces that can be set by the user. Additionally, the smartwatch also displays notifications from the companion smartphone.
The boAt Watch Matrix is currently available at Rs. 3,999 on the official website of the company. Although the marked price of the watch: Rs. 11,990 is slightly on the higher side.
