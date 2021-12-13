Boat Watch Mercury to launch soon: Check specs and price
The smartwatch has a 1.54" TFT display. A key feature of Boat Watch Mercury is that it can monitor the real-time temperature of the user. It will be available via Flipkart from December 15, 2021 and will be priced at Rs. 1,999.
The smartwatch has multiple sports modes, including cycling, walking, climbing, playing football, basketball and badminton.
The Boat Watch Mercury will feature multiple watch faces that can be downloaded from the companion smartwatch.
The smartwatch also supports notifications from the companion smartphone, including those from social media apps, incoming calls, messages and more.
Boat Watch Mercury has an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The battery life on the smartwatch is up to 7 days.
