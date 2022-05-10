Boat Watch Primia with Bluetooth calling to launch in India soon: Check specs here
The Boat Watch Primia will come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a pixel resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.
The smartwatch will come with Google and Siri voice assistants.
Boat says that the smartwatch supports more than 100 cloud watch faces.
The Boat Watch Primia supports Bluetooth calling with the help of an in-built speaker and microphone.
With normal usage, the smartwatch lasts up to 7 days and with BT calling, the smartwatch can last up to 48 hours.
While the price of the smartwatch is not announced yet, it will launch on Amazon soon.
