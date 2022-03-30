Boat Wave Lite with SpO2 tracker to launch in India soon: Check specs and price
Image: Boat
The Boat Wave Lite smartwatch will come with a 16.9-inch HD display that can achieve a peak brightness of 550 nits. The display also supports 70% of the RGB colour space.
Image: Boat
Along with a metal design, Boat says that the smartwatch weighs 44.8 grams, which makes it comfortable to wear for long hours.
Image: Boat
The Boat Wave Lite supports more than 100 watch faces. Users can change them and download more from the Boat wearable application.
Image: Boat
Health monitoring features of the smartwatch include 24HR heart rate tracking, SpO2 tracking and sleep tracking. The Boat Wave Lite also supports Google Fit and Apple Health.
Image: Boat
The smartwatch will provide up to 7 days of battery life. However, the actual battery life depends on how the device is used.
Image: Boat
Along with sports mode and other features like notifications and alarms, the Boat Wave Lite will be up for sale on Amazon from March 31, 2022, and users can get it at Rs. 1,999.
Image: Boat